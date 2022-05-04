Brecorder Logo
Aston Martin names ex-Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as CEO

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday named Amedeo Felisa, the former boss of Ferrari NV, as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Tobias Moers who will step down with immediate effect.

Felisa, who is currently a non-executive director of the company and a veteran in the automotive industry, will also be appointed as executive director with immediate effect, Aston Martin said.

The company, known as fictional secret agent James Bond's car brand of choice, reported a wider pretax loss of 111.6 million pounds ($139.15 million) for the first quarter, compared with a loss of 42.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Aston also named Roberto Fedeli, who is considered as the creator of Ferrari's first hybrid supercar, as its chief technical officer.

"To deliver the next-generation sports cars, and lead the way to electrification, these two appointments will significantly strengthen the senior leadership team," the British company said.

