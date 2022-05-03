Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine

03 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday amid elevated volatility as markets awaited a key Federal Reserve decision and monitored ongoing developments in Ukraine.

After a topsy-turvy session Monday in which stocks ended the session modestly higher, equities were zig-zagging again early Tuesday.

“The markets remain edgy, as the Fed is expected to be aggressive in this monetary policy tightening cycle,” Charles Schwab investment bank said in a note.

“Moreover, sentiment continues to be hampered by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the recent jump in interest rates, the continued rally in the US dollar, and the economic impact of the covid lockdowns in China.”

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent to 33,013.97.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,159.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 12,542.79.

Analysts broadly expect the Fed on Wednesday to increase the benchmark lending rate by a half point in a bid to counter inflation.

Worries about the Fed’s moves have pressured stocks for months, prompting debate on the extent that the monetary policy shift has been baked into the market already.

Investors are also watching developments in Russia.

Michael Carpenter, US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Russia plans to “annex” two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the government in Kyiv.

Federal Reserve S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across country with religious zeal and fervour

SBP: Dr Murtaza to assume charge of acting governor?

PM conveys Eid greetings to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

COAS Bajwa spends Eid with troops at LoC

Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses

BMW, Mercedes-Benz to sell car-sharing joint venture to Stellantis

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Read more stories