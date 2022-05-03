ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HSBC helps Hong Kong stocks to inch higher, Alibaba takes a spin

Reuters 03 May, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Tuesday, building on last Friday’s gains, helped by index heavyweight HSBC which rose after its largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, called for a break-up of the London-headquartered bank.

The Hang Index gained 0.12% to 21,114.25 in the morning session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index shed 0.27% to 7,278.98.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.

HSBC’s Hong Kong shares rose 1.85% on Tuesday after Friday reports, including from Reuters, that Ping An had urged HSBC to look at options including spinning off the Asian business, where it earns the majority of its revenue, or taking other steps to increase its valuation.

Markets in London and Hong Kong were closed on Monday for a holiday.

The Hang Seng index “has been revolving around the 20,000 level for the last few days. In the near term, we are waiting to see how China implements all these potentially market friendly policies,” said Louis Tse, managing director of Hong Kong brokerage Wealthy Securities.

Hong Kong tech stocks rose sharply on Friday after China signalled an easing of its crackdown on the once-freewheeling tech sector, as President Xi Jinping seeks to bolster the economy in the face of growth-sapping COVID-19 lockdowns.

Alibaba’s shares were volatile on Tuesday, falling as much as 9% after a state media report that Chinese authorities had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, but recouped losses after those reports were revised to make clear it was not the company’s founder. Shares were down 1.57% at midday.

The Hang Seng Tech Index shed 0.93%.

Also among the leaders was Bank of China (Hong Kong) up 4.7% after posting strong results after market close on Friday.

Mainland developers trading in Hong Kong added 3%, building on Friday’s gains.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

Comments

1000 characters

HSBC helps Hong Kong stocks to inch higher, Alibaba takes a spin

Govt & allies to work together to resolve Pakistan's economic issues: PM Shehbaz

UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

‘Shell corporations’ in Dubai: FTO study unearths incidence of under-invoicing

OPEC oil output in April barely rises as African outages weigh: survey

‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

Read more stories