Details of Farah’s assets, bank accounts: NAB to write letters to departments

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Monday decided to write letters to the concerned departments to collect details of the assets and bank accounts owned by Farah Khan friend of former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.

Sources said that letters would be written to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and some private banks.

They added that the NAB wanted to get details of Farah’s bank accounts both in US dollars and UK Pounds. “The SBP will be asked to provide Financial Monitoring Unit’s report on Bushra Bibi’s friend’s accounts,” sources said, adding after having done with the data gathering, Farah would be asked to appear in person.

Quoting the NAB spokesman, they told that complaints of money laundering and having assets beyond sources of income had been received against Farah.