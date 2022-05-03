ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Pakistan

PM greets nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

APP 03 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while extending greetings to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the needy people while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, said Allah Almighty had awarded us with Eid-ul-Fitr after the month of blessing of Holy Ramazan.

He said considering the Holy Ramazan’s spirit of patience, sacrifice and compassion, it was incumbent upon the followers to be extra cautious about the needs of the poor and needy while celebrating the Eid.

The same is the true spirit of Eid and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

The prime minister said his government was committed to ensure country’s deliverance from the load shedding and was making all-out efforts to achieve the objective.

He also directed the authorities concerned to carry out no power outage till the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr to make the people properly enjoy the festivities of Eid.

He said keeping in view the Eid’s pleasures and the hardships of the inflation-hit people, the government had also decided not to increase the oil price.

The prime minister assured the nation that every moment of his tenure and all of his capabilities would be utilized to bring an ease to the people’s lives. In the coming days, the people would also feel the reduction in their hardships as an outcome of the government’s efforts.

Prime Minister Sharif also asked the countrymen to remember the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid and pray for their liberation from oppression as well as for their independence.

