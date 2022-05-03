ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
May 03, 2022
Pakistan

President speaks about significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

APP 03 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi while greeting the countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr, said that besides being a day of giving, blessings and forgiveness, it was also an occasion to share joys and sacrificing for the deprived people.

The president, in his message to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, prayed to Allah Almighty to make the Day a source of joys and eases.

He thanked Allah Almighty for blessing the followers with an ability to worship during the Holy Ramazan and said that Eid-ul-Fitr was an occasion to celebrate the capability Allah had bestowed us during the holy month.

The president said that the Holy Ramazan was a month of spiritual and moral coaching for the Muslims besides being a source of great human traits as well as spiritual righteousness.

Moreover, he said the fasting also inculcated the characteristics of patience, tolerance and virtue. It also teaches us the well-being of others and selflessness, he added.

The president said the Eid day required the celebrators to share their joys with the poor by fully supporting them to achieve real happiness and exercise the true spirit of the festival.

President Alvi prayed to Allah Almighty to inculcate in our personalities the characteristics of love for worship, self-control and passion to sacrifice which we had been practicing throughout the Holy Ramazan.

