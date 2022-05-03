Temperature surges to record high in Sindh

KARACHI: Temperature has surged to a record high in Sindh during the current season, as intense heatwave scorched parts of the country, the Met Office on Monday.

The hottest weather of the season triggered mercury to soar to the season’s high of 49.5 degrees Celsius in Shaheed Benazirabad in the last 24 hours.

Followed by Jacobabad 49 degrees Celsius, Mohenjodharo 48.5, Larkana, Sakrand, Padidan 48 and Rahim Yar Khan 47.6.

However, the Met has forecast the heatwave spell may end with windstorm and rain in parts of the country.

It said that sandstorm with thunderstorm and light rain is expected in different districts of Sindh including Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Qambar Shahdkot and Jamshoro until May 5.

In the next 24 hours: Rain-wind-thunderstorm may occur in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022