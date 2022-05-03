DG Health inspects status of electricity supply to CMHC

LARKANA: After media reports of prolonged electricity outages and dysfunction of all diesel generators of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana, in this sizzling hot weather, Director General, Health Services, Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahooto, visited Civil Hospital, Nephrology Ward, Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital, Emergency Department and Children Hospital Blocks of the CMCH on Monday and inspected the out of order generators, and gathered information about availability of electricity and other facilities.

Talking to media, Dr. Bahooto said that the health minister has taken notice of the prolonged electricity load shedding and faulty generators of the CMCH which has caused tremendous hardships to the indoor and outdoor patients, suspension of surgeries and disruption of other services. He said the Sindh government is trying to provide more facilities to the CMCH.

He said he is asking the relevant CMCH officers to improve the existing services, including provision of uninterrupted electric supply and replacement of outdated generators. He claimed that hospitals are being provided modern facilities and Larkana hospitals have got the priority.

CMCH Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh said that after recent hailstorm some electric poles had fallen down, electricity supply remained disturbed and the CMCH was no exception. He said that the CMCH has written several times to Sepco authorities to declare the Hospital load-shedding free or all hospital blocks should be provided express feeder service to ensure uninterrupted power supply but nothing has yet been done. He said we have ten generators out of which two have burnt; hence, we have arranged two generators on a daily rent basis to ensure electric supply.