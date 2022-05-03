ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Indian shares end lower

Reuters 03 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares kicked off May on a tepid note, weighed down by losses in automobile and IT stocks, as investors cautiously awaited an expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this week.

At the close of trade on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% at 17,069.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.15% to 56,975.99. The benchmark indexes fell in the previous session, registering a third consecutive week of losses.

Indian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Nifty’s IT and auto sub-indexes were among the top segment losers, falling more than 1% each.

Some losses on the Nifty 50 were capped by Coal India and HDFC Bank, advancing 2.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Investor focus will turn to the Fed, which is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points when its meeting concludes on Wednesday.

Market participants will also watch for signals about the future path for interest rates, the Fed’s plans for reducing its balance sheet and its view on when inflationary pressures will recede.

Nifty 50 component Britannia Industries was 0.2% lower, ahead of its quarterly earnings results. HDFC Ltd closed 1.5% higher after it reported https://bit.ly/3OUo4lt a 16.4% rise in profit after tax for the March-quarter.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P

