May 03, 2022
Russian national soccer team, club sides banned from European competitions

Reuters 02 May, 2022

ZURICH: Russia’s national soccer team and the country’s club sides have been banned from European competition next season, UEFA said on Monday.

Russia’s bid to host the Euro 2028 or the Euro 2032 tournaments have also been declared ineligible, the Switzerland-based governing body said.

UEFA said it decision to rule Russia out as a host followed its regulations that each bidder should “not act in a manner that could bring UEFA, the UEFA final or UEFA final phase, any other bidder the bidding procedure or European football into disrepute.”

Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair

UEFA and world soccer governing body FIFA had already suspended Russia’s national teams and clubs from international football until further notice due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

