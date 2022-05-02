PTI challenges registration of blasphemy cases in IHC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed on Monday a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) following the registration of multiple cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party members over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

The petition was filed by PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry, Aaj News reported. It requested the IHC to issue directions to state authorities, the police, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), to “immediately stop the unlawful and illegal harassment of the petitioner and his colleagues”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Secretary Ministry of Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, FIA Director-General Muhammad Tahir Rai and police chiefs of all provinces have been made respondents in the petition.

Last week, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation was greeted by derogatory slogans from Pakistani pilgrims on their arrival at the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media where Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti appeared to be harassed, while Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb endured verbal abuse.

The cabinet was on an official visit to the Kingdom, the prime minister’s first foreign trip since assuming the role.

Following the incident, Qazi Muhammad Tariq Advocate registered an FIR at New Airport Police Station under sections 295 (harming or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 296 (disturbing religious assembly).

Along with former PM Imran, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Fawad, Shahbaz Gill, and Murad Saeed were also named in the case.

As per the lawsuit, the incident was carried out under a “planned and thought-out scheme and conspiracy” by a group headed by Sheikh Rashid that went to Saudi Arabia and was joined but another group from Britain, headed by PTI member Sahibzada Jahangir that included Aneel Musarrat, Nabeel Musarrat, Rana Abdul Sattar, Amir Ilyas, Ejaz Haq and Gohar Jilani.

The registered also stated that the incident hurt the feelings of Muslims.

