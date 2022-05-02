Futures spread up 1,484bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1484bps to 14.84 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 186.5 percent to 262.67 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 91.69 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 131.9 percent and stood at Rs 7.27 billion during this week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022