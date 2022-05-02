Bilawal to spend Eid holidays in Dubai

DUBAI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his stay in Dubai, and he will now come to Pakistan on Tuesday after spending Eid with his sister Bakhtawar and nephew Mir Hakim, it has been learnt on Sunday.

It is to be noted here that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was part of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation that was in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit before arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During their visit to Saudi Arabia, members of the delegation held important meetings with the Saudi authorities, especially Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, during which matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed.