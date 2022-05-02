Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 01, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 02, 2022)....
02 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 01, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 02, 2022).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 41-30 (°C) 40-00 (%) 38-28 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-20 (°C) 01-00 (%) 30-17 (°C) 90-00 (%)
Peshawar 40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-24 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 32-15 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 30-14 (ºC) 55-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 33-24 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:02 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:53 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
