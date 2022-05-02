ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 01, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 02, 2022)....
Recorder Report 02 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 01, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 02, 2022).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi              35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       35-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore               41-30 (°C) 40-00 (%)       38-28 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana              45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         37-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)       30-17 (°C) 90-00 (%)
Peshawar             40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       35-24 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta               32-15 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       30-14 (ºC) 55-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           38-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)       33-24 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur               45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:02 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:53 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

