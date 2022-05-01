Imran Khan behind sloganeering in Masjid-e-Nabvi: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has claimed that indecent sloganeering in the courtyard of Masjid-e-Nabvi was made at the behest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, the information minister accused Imran Khan of inciting violence in society.

“I am eye witness that people sent by Imran Khan were inciting others to raise slogans and hurl abuses at us in the courtyard of Masjid-e-Nabvi,” she said.

Responding to the PTI chairman’s press conference earlier in the day, the minister said, “what an irony it is that Imran Khan is defending his front-person Farah Gogi, whose assets surged to billions of rupees during his tenure.”

Imran had said that Farah Khan, a close aide of his wife Bushra Bibi, was "absolutely innocent," adding that the ongoing corruption inquiry against her was politically motivated.

Khan's remarks come after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered an inquiry against her on allegations of accumulating “illegal assets beyond known sources of income, and money laundering.”

Marriyum said that Imran Khan used all state institutions including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and NAB, but failed to prove a single penny of corruption and money laundering, and misuse of authority against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the last four years.

“Imran Khan put his political opponents in jails and detained them in death cells but he could not prove anything wrong against them in a court of law.”

She said there was no foreign conspiracy against Imran Khan, but it is the people of Pakistan, who through their elected representatives, voted out Imran Khan from power.

Highlighting the successful tours of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Marriyum said for the first time Islamabad and Riyadh are going to forge a strategic partnership.

She said Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is still staying back in Saudi Arabia to finalise the future framework of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. She said Imran Khan is not digesting the reception and warmth accorded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to KSA and UAE.