Price hike dampens Eid festivity

PESHAWAR: As the Eid, a largest religious Muslim festival, which celebrated across the world at the end of the holy month of Ramazan is right around the corner, but Amin is highly frustrated with the skyrocketing prices.

“I come to bazaar for shopping, but everything costs higher in comparison to last year’s Eid festival. I cannot afford to buy new clothes and shoes for my children”, Amin Jan said this while buying a pair of traditional Peshawari Chappal in Jangirpura Bazaar here on Friday.

The shopping spree has gained momentum as huge rush of buyers were seen in the markets and bazaars in the provincial capital.

However, the high prices have dampened the Eid festivity.

There was a high turnout in main city bazaars and shopping centres, including Mena bazaar, Shaheen bazaar, Qissa Khawani, Saddar Shafi market, university town and others. It was observed that the prices of sandals, joggers, ladies, garments, footwear and children’s shoes, have gone out of reach.

According to the buyers, the prices of garments, shoes, baby footwear, artificial jewelry, bangles and other stuff have gone up by 50-60 percent.

On the other hand, the local traders dealing in clothing and accessories said that an increase in wholesale prices led to lower sales.

A female buyer in Peshawar’s Mina bazaar, told this scribe that a baby readymade suit was priced at Rs 700 to Rs 1000 while garment suit of child from aged 5-10 years was being sold at Rs 2000 to Rs 3000.

A pair of baby footwear is being sold from Rs 300 to Rs 800 while lady sandals were being sold within range of Rs 1000 to Rs 2000.

According to the survey in local Jahangirpur Bazaar, it was witnessed that traditional Peshawari chappal or Kaptan chappal prices have touched a new peak.

A pair of Kaptan chappal which was sold at Rs 1500 has been escalated at Rs 3000 while other varieties of chappals were available within range of Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 and Rs 1500 to Rs 1800 per pair.

Similarly, prices of women readymade suits of different varieties have surged up exponentially.

