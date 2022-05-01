Chinese minister greets planning minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of International Affairs, Communist Party of China, Song Tao has written a letter to Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and congratulated him on assuming the ministry.

In his letter, Song Tao appreciated the efforts of the minister about Pakistan-China relations and success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Communist Party of China and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have long-lasting friendly relations, he said in the letter.

He said that the two political parties want to further enhance cooperation in the light of government experience.

He said that both countries are ready to contribute to the development of the CPEC through inter-party contacts.

