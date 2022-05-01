Former Karachi University security advisor submits report on CCTV cameras

KARACHI: The former Campus Security Advisor of the University of Karachi Dr Moiz Khan has submitted a detailed report on the cameras installed at different locations of the campus to the acting Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon.

In his detailed report, submitted on Friday, Dr Moiz Khan mentioned that the installation of the CCTV security cameras was being gradually increased as cameras were installed at all the entrance and exit gates of the University of Karachi in the first phase.

He informed in the report that the Silver Jubilee Gate, Staff Town Gate (Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center), Maskan Gate, and Metroville Gate, are used for the movement of public and private vehicles to enter or exit the campus while there is only one gate known as Ayub Goth Gate which is used by pedestrians only. All of these gates have four cameras each that are fully functional.

Dr Moiz Khan in his report said that apart from this, cameras are also installed at various places on the main roads and departments adjoining the roads of the University of Karachi through which the roads on the campus are also being monitored.

According to his report, security cameras are installed outside the Karachi University Business School, as well as at the Confucius Institute, the main entrance of the Institute of Business Administration, and its gates number one and four, cameras were installed on the Pharmacy Square (Chowk) whereas the security cameras were also installed at Masjid-e-Ibrahim, Sardar Yasin Malik Professional Development Centre, Karachi University Clinic, Security Office, Majeed Hotel, Girls Hostel Azadi Chowk, UBL Bank, Microbiology, Faculty of Pharmacy, Department of Mass Communication and other departments and institutions. He mentioned that the cameras installed at Pharmacy Chowk were out of order and the rest of the cameras were in working condition.

Dr Moiz Khan reported that the progress so far made to probe the unfortunate incident was only made possible by these cameras.

In his report, he informed the varsity’s administration that all these cameras do not have a centralized control room but the recording system of each camera is installed nearby the position of these cameras.

He reported that owing to the long distance from one place to another, the cameras’ monitoring system was divided to avoid technical errors and other difficulties.

The reports carried by various media outlets regarding non-functional or unavailable cameras on the campus are misleading and untruthful and they should be clarified by every means.

The University of Karachi is one of the largest and most renowned universities in the country, and its students are making names for the country and the university all over the world. The University of Karachi belongs to all of us and we all need to play our due role to stop all kinds of negative propaganda against it.

