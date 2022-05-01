ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Utility stores requried to display price lists prominently

Recorder Report 01 May, 2022

HYDERABAD: On the special instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Syed Saghar Hussain Zaidi, Regional Head, Wafaqi Mohtasib Hyderabad along with Regional Manager Utility Stores Asif Panhwar and Assistant Registrar Federal Ombudsman Munir Abbasi paid surprise visits to various utility stores in Hyderabad and listened to people’s complaints.

According to details, Saghar Hussain Zaidi, Regional Head, Wafaqi Mohtasib Hyderabad visited Utility Stores of Hussainabad, Ghiddu Chowk, Latifabad Unit No. 2, Musarat Hall, Latifabad Unit No. 1 and 6, Saughat-e-Shereen, Latifabad Unit No. 2 and 6 opposite Shadmaan Marriage Hall, Sakhi Wahab and Kohsar Utility Stores. During the visit, Syed Saghar Hussain Zaidi directed management of utility stores to display price lists outside the store prominently and to set up 2 counters if number of people would increase in the utility stores.

He stressed upon making separate arrangements for men and women and to pay special attention to women and children while allowing people to purchase edible items of their own free will without any hindrance. He also directed to ensure arrangement of sheds outside the utility stores to keep people save from high temperature.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

utility stores Wafaqi Mohtasib display price lists Asif Panhwar

Comments

1000 characters

Utility stores requried to display price lists prominently

First half of May: Prices of POL products to remain unchanged

Eid holidays may disturb oil supplies: Power plants: furnace oil arranged for May

Payment of PDC for March: Ogra sees shortfall of Rs1.87bn

Inward home remittances: ECs can maintain separate forex accounts for each MTO: SBP

Execution of revised GSA with SNGPL: NPPMCL seeks help of Power Div

New power capacity: Competitive bidding yet to be implemented: WB

SBP revises customers’ digital onboarding framework

Punjab CM-elect administered oath at last

Issuance of right shares by listed cos: SECP seeks to adopt enhanced disclosure-based regime

Financial institutions regulated by SECP: Banks not responsible for FATF’s AML/CFT obligations

Read more stories