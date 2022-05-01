ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Maryam says new CM to lay focus on public issues

Recorder Report 01 May, 2022

LAHORE: Felicitating the people of Punjab over the oath of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab Chief Minister, the PML-N leaders said on Saturday that focus of policies of Hamza-led government would be resolution of public issues and providing ease in their lives.

After the oath of Hamza, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz told media that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is devoted and hardworking person, whose governance as Punjab Chief Minister was called the ‘Punjab speed’ which would now soon be called ‘Pakistan speed.’ She said that Shehbaz Sharif had set high standards of governance and he would also deliver as the Prime Minister of the country through good governance.

Maryam claimed that the whole nation had seen that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had spread ‘mischief’ (Fitna), and the sooner this ‘Fitna’ is crushed, the better it is for the country.

Calling PTI the party of ‘jokers’, Maryam said the way its so-called leaders had flouted the courts’ decisions on voting on the no-trust motion and the oath-taking of Hamza was simply childish. “Kids behave the way PTI leaders have behaved in the last few weeks,” she said, adding, “Today’s oath-taking was not important only for Hamza, but for the people of Punjab, who now have got their rights.”

She said, “If the PTI leaders did not reform themselves and continue to show same hostile behaviour, they should all be thrown in prisons.”

Referring to sad incident at the Masjid-e-Nabvi, she said, “It was planned beforehand, it brought a bad name to the country. Arrests have been made in Saudi Arabia in this connection, and here in Pakistan, too, the law will take its course.”

Minister of State for Petroleum Massadaq Malik told media that focus of the government is resolution of public issues. “There would be relief in load-shedding during Eid holidays and after Eid, the situation vis-à-vis load-shedding would further improve,” he said.

Malik also criticized PTI and its leaders for flouting the Constitution and law. He expressed displeasure over mockery of law in Punjab. He said the country can only move forward by following the Constition and ensuring rule of law. PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik said the people of Punjab got the Chief Minister and now is the turn of PML-N to deliver top the masses.

