ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foreign funding case: Marri demands Imran refrain from ‘invading’ ECP

Recorder Report 01 May, 2022

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri on Saturday said that Imran Khan must render an apology over Masjid-e-Nabvi incident and refrain himself from invading the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over PTI’s foreign funding case.

The ECP was at the decisive juncture of foreign funding proceedings at this moment, she stated while addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club.

Shazia Marri while vehemently condemning the Masjid-e-Nabvi incident said that Imran Khan had spoiled the face of our society and culture.

She said the indecent language was used at the Masjid-e-Nabvi against cabinet members, including a female minister.

She said the former cabinet members were supporting the highly condemnable incident.

Sahzia Marri said, ‘Enough is enough,’ and warned Imran Khan to do politics within certain limitations.

No worker of a political party would be happy over the training as being imparted to PTI workers, she said adding that Imran Khan had set a wrong trend and his followers were pursuing the same footprints which he left while delivering his speeches.

She said that Imran Khan should face the foreign funding case which was lodged in 2014 against PTI by its own member and no party including PPP, PML-N went for it.

Shazia Marri said that Imran Khan took the country to destruction during his tenure as PM.

‘Imran Khan told lies again and again’, she said adding that he brought the economy of the country at a damaging stage.

Replying to a question on PTI’s expected call to Islamabad, the minister said that the people would not come out of their homes because of ‘Imrania Vision’.

Failed and incompetent Imran Khan was now doing a politics of anarchy.

She said that Imran internationally embrassed the country by his indecent acts and training to his workers.

To another question, she said that the work on making the law of NAB acceptable was in process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan ECP foreign funding case Shazia Marri Karachi Press Club (KPC)

Comments

1000 characters

Foreign funding case: Marri demands Imran refrain from ‘invading’ ECP

First half of May: Prices of POL products to remain unchanged

Eid holidays may disturb oil supplies: Power plants: furnace oil arranged for May

Payment of PDC for March: Ogra sees shortfall of Rs1.87bn

Inward home remittances: ECs can maintain separate forex accounts for each MTO: SBP

Execution of revised GSA with SNGPL: NPPMCL seeks help of Power Div

New power capacity: Competitive bidding yet to be implemented: WB

SBP revises customers’ digital onboarding framework

Punjab CM-elect administered oath at last

Issuance of right shares by listed cos: SECP seeks to adopt enhanced disclosure-based regime

Financial institutions regulated by SECP: Banks not responsible for FATF’s AML/CFT obligations

Read more stories