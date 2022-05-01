WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 30, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112938 0.112956 0.113058 0.112738 Euro 0.78405 0.782499 0.784699 0.788719 Japanese yen 0.005727 0.005745 0.00581 0.005791 U.K. pound 0.93502 0.930341 0.93329 0.939532 U.S. dollar 0.74388 0.746303 0.741471 0.738916 Algerian dinar 0.005126 0.005163 0.005124 Australian dollar 0.531725 0.529577 0.532302 0.533497 Botswana pula 0.06137 0.061495 0.061468 0.061626 Brazilian real 0.151241 0.148951 0.147818 0.148795 Brunei dollar 0.537175 0.539003 0.538468 0.538726 Canadian dollar 0.58152 0.581731 0.57801 0.577413 Chilean peso 0.000868 0.000881 0.000875 0.000868 Czech koruna 0.031866 0.031903 0.031968 0.03229 Danish krone 0.105362 0.105144 0.105456 0.10602 Indian rupee 0.009734 0.009741 0.009675 0.009651 Israeli New Shekel 0.224263 0.22479 0.222999 0.224458 Korean won 0.000586 0.000591 0.000594 0.000593 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42583 2.43373 2.42232 2.41673 Malaysian ringgit 0.170654 0.171112 0.170199 0.169944 Mauritian rupee 0.01722 0.017293 0.017214 0.017182 Mexican peso 0.036513 0.036286 0.036221 0.0363 New Zealand dollar 0.48382 0.48741 0.487221 0.489162 Norwegian krone 0.080395 0.079048 0.080204 0.080529 Omani rial 1.93467 1.94097 1.9284 1.92176 Peruvian sol 0.194225 0.194047 0.193899 0.19389 Philippine peso 0.014262 0.01428 0.01419 0.014094 Polish zloty 0.168787 0.167284 0.166799 0.169987 Qatari riyal 0.204363 0.205028 0.203701 0.202999 Russian ruble 0.010474 0.010323 0.010174 0.010163 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198368 0.197044 Singapore dollar 0.537175 0.539003 0.538468 0.538726 South African rand 0.046994 0.046742 0.047062 Swedish krona 0.076166 0.07617 0.075157 0.075805 Swiss franc 0.766452 0.767131 0.768842 0.771351 Thai baht 0.021664 0.021671 0.02158 0.021641 Trinidadian dollar 0.110076 0.110495 0.109599 0.108969 U.A.E. dirham 0.202554 0.203214 0.201898 0.201202 Uruguayan peso 0.01822 0.018055 0.017891 0.018062 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

