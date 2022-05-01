WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 30, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 26-Apr-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112938 0.112956 0.113058 0.112738
Euro 0.78405 0.782499 0.784699 0.788719
Japanese yen 0.005727 0.005745 0.00581 0.005791
U.K. pound 0.93502 0.930341 0.93329 0.939532
U.S. dollar 0.74388 0.746303 0.741471 0.738916
Algerian dinar 0.005126 0.005163 0.005124
Australian dollar 0.531725 0.529577 0.532302 0.533497
Botswana pula 0.06137 0.061495 0.061468 0.061626
Brazilian real 0.151241 0.148951 0.147818 0.148795
Brunei dollar 0.537175 0.539003 0.538468 0.538726
Canadian dollar 0.58152 0.581731 0.57801 0.577413
Chilean peso 0.000868 0.000881 0.000875 0.000868
Czech koruna 0.031866 0.031903 0.031968 0.03229
Danish krone 0.105362 0.105144 0.105456 0.10602
Indian rupee 0.009734 0.009741 0.009675 0.009651
Israeli New Shekel 0.224263 0.22479 0.222999 0.224458
Korean won 0.000586 0.000591 0.000594 0.000593
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42583 2.43373 2.42232 2.41673
Malaysian ringgit 0.170654 0.171112 0.170199 0.169944
Mauritian rupee 0.01722 0.017293 0.017214 0.017182
Mexican peso 0.036513 0.036286 0.036221 0.0363
New Zealand dollar 0.48382 0.48741 0.487221 0.489162
Norwegian krone 0.080395 0.079048 0.080204 0.080529
Omani rial 1.93467 1.94097 1.9284 1.92176
Peruvian sol 0.194225 0.194047 0.193899 0.19389
Philippine peso 0.014262 0.01428 0.01419 0.014094
Polish zloty 0.168787 0.167284 0.166799 0.169987
Qatari riyal 0.204363 0.205028 0.203701 0.202999
Russian ruble 0.010474 0.010323 0.010174 0.010163
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198368 0.197044
Singapore dollar 0.537175 0.539003 0.538468 0.538726
South African rand 0.046994 0.046742 0.047062
Swedish krona 0.076166 0.07617 0.075157 0.075805
Swiss franc 0.766452 0.767131 0.768842 0.771351
Thai baht 0.021664 0.021671 0.02158 0.021641
Trinidadian dollar 0.110076 0.110495 0.109599 0.108969
U.A.E. dirham 0.202554 0.203214 0.201898 0.201202
Uruguayan peso 0.01822 0.018055 0.017891 0.018062
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
