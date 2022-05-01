Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
01 May, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (April 30, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 185.50 186.50 DKK 25.87 25.97
SAUDIA RIYAL 49.00 49.50 NOK 19.42 19.52
UAE DIRHAM 50.30 50.80 SEK 18.48 18.58
EURO 195.00 198.00 AUD $ 131.00 133.00
UK POUND 233.00 238.00 CAD $ 144.00 146.00
JAPANI YEN 1.39846 1.41846 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 188.02 189.02 CHINESE YUAN 28.00 29.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
