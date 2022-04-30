ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Apr 30, 2022
Agent Raiola passes away after battle with illness

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

Soccer agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 in an Italian hospital after battling illness, his family said in a statement on Saturday.

Born in Italy, Raiola grew up in the Netherlands before becoming one of the most powerful soccer agents in the world, with clients including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.

“In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was,” the statement published on Raiola’s official Twitter account read.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.”

One of the biggest deals overseen by Raiola was Pogba’s return to Manchester United from Juventus for a then world record fee of 89 millions pounds in 2016.

