ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP allows Exchange Cos to maintain separate foreign currency account for MTOs

  • Remittances are a crucial source of foreign exchange reserves for cash-strapped Pakistan
BR Web Desk 30 Apr, 2022

In its bid to promote remittances, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to allow Exchange Companies (ECs) to maintain separate foreign currency account for each Money Transfer Operator (MTO).

The SBP in a notification on Saturday also informed that ECs can use such accounts to receive home remittances related to commission/ fee or exchange gains subject to the condition that all such funds are surrendered to the inter-bank market on the same day.

“However, incentive under this scheme will be provided only on the foreign exchange generated through home remittances,” read the notification.

Despite the resumption of international travel amid ease in Covid-19 restrictions, inflows of workers’ remittances have managed to grow, surging to $23 billion in the first nine months of this fiscal year (FY22), a year-on-year growth of 7%.

Remittances from overseas workers are a crucial source of foreign exchange reserves for Pakistan that has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over resumption of its bailout package. Lack of foreign exchange has also put pressure on the country’s currency that has depreciated around 17% in the last 12 months.

Despite the increase in remittances, foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have been declining, and reached $10.558 billion, due to external debt and other payments, revealed the latest data.

Remittances SBP exchange companies FX reserve FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNT

Comments

1000 characters

SBP allows Exchange Cos to maintain separate foreign currency account for MTOs

PM, Saudi crown prince discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

Indus Motor Company hikes Toyota car prices, 2nd time in 5 weeks

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Cambridge exams: 36 Pakistani students get 'Top in the World' awards

India seizes $725 million in Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art

Bill Gates, Gen Bajwa discuss polio eradication as second case reported

Indonesia's palm oil export ban heats up vegetable oil market

Shanghai hits key milestone in COVID battle as China cases fall

Read more stories