Bill Gates lauds Pakistan Army for supporting polio drive campaign

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, expressed his appreciation to the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Microsoft co-founder Gates and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed Pakistan's commitment to polio eradication and the COVID-19 situation in a telephone call on Friday.

The statement said Gates appreciated Pakistan's success against coronavirus despite constraint of resources, Radio Pakistan reported.

The COAS attributed the success to a "true national response", executed "through the mechanism of National Command and Operation Centre which allowed optimization of resources".

The army chief appreciated Gates' efforts toward polio eradication and the coronavirus response and assured him of continued cooperation.