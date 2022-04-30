ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 30 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to engage third party auditors to conduct cost audit of registered agricultural tractor manufacturers, who are claiming sales tax refunds.

The FBR has issued SRO 563(I) to amend the Sales Tax Rules 2006 for notifying new rules i,e, “Refund to Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers”.

The provisions of these rules shall apply only if the incidence of tax sought to be refunded has not been passed on to the consumers.

According to the new rules, in order to determine that the incidence of excess input tax claimed as refund under these rules by an eligible person has not been passed on to the consumers, annual cost audit will be conducted by a Cost Accountant authorised by the Board. The cost audit for a tax year shall be conducted on the basis of twelve sales tax returns for the tax year, documents filed for refund under these rules, and any other documents called by the Cost Accountant.

The refund procedure shall apply to existing and future refund claims as filed by the registered agricultural tractor manufacturers engaged in supply of agricultural tractors. The provisions of these rules shall apply only if the incidence of tax sought to be refunded has not been passed on to the consumers.

Millat Tractors case: President asks FBR to finalise refund payments as per rules

The “agricultural tractor” means a tractor used by farmers or growers engaged in production of agricultural produce through tractor; and “eligible person” means manufacturer of agricultural tractors who supplies tractors to a person holding a valid proof of land holding such as agriculture pass book and copy of record of rights of agricultural land duly verified from Provincial Land Revenue Authorities.

Only eligible persons shall qualify for availing reduced rate under the Sr. No. 25 of Table-1 of the eighth schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The eligible person shall file a refund claim through STARR/RCPS system and refund application to the Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction, along with the specified documents.

The rules said that where the processing officer or the officer-in charge is of the opinion that any further inquiry or audit is required in respect of refund claim or for any other reason to establish genuineness and admissibility of the claim, he may make or cause to make such inquiry or audit as deemed appropriate, after seeking approval from the concerned Additional Commissioner and inform the refund claimant accordingly. Audit under this rule shall be completed within thirty days of initiation of the proceedings.

The refund of admissible excess input tax shall be allowed and issued within seven days of the completion of proceedings initiated under rule 39S and in case no pre-refund audit is conducted, within fifteen days of filing of the refund claim. In any case the refund of admissible excess input tax under these rules shall not be processed through FASTER module. Filing of complete refund claim.— within fifteen days of the sanctioning of refund, the eligible person shall file a complete refund claim along with the requisite supportive documents prescribed under Chapter V of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, FBR added.

The rules added that the post refund audit of the refund claims processed under these rules shall be carried out by the concerned division based on the documents submitted by the eligible person and any other relevant documents called by the concerned officer to ascertain the admissibility and genuineness of the refund processed and issued under rule 39T. The proceedings under this rule shall be concluded within sixty days of filing of a complete refund claim by the refund claimant under rule 39U, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR sales tax refunds Agricultural tractor manufacturers third party auditors

Comments

1000 characters

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

NA speaker administers oath to Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab CM

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Read more stories