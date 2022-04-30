ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Polo Ground to host city’s largest gathering of Eid prayers

Recorder Report 30 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The City’s largest gathering of Eidul Fitr prayers will be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) under the administration of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for which arrangements have been started.

This traditional gathering in the city of Karachi could not be held for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Ali Hassan Sajid, spokesman of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, large scale arrangements are being made for Eidul Fitr prayers this year.

It is expected that a large number of diplomats from different Islamic countries, current and former federal and provincial ministers, members of National and Provincial Assembly, Administrator Karachi, Municipal Commissioner Karachi, provincial secretaries, leaders of different political parties and dignitaries will be present at the polo ground to offer Eid prayers.

On this occasion, flags of Islamic countries will be hoisted in Eid Gah and ablutions will be arranged for the worshipers.

There will be perfume sprays and special arrangements will be made for cleanliness and security.

