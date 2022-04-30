ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Floods: localities around motorways declared ‘highly risky’

Hamid Waleed 30 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The localities situated around motorways are declared as highly risky areas in case of floods as the floodwater only above 30 feet from the ground level would be able to cross over during the flood season ahead, said sources.

They said the motorways lack the facility of breaches to enable floodwater pass smoothly, therefore, the situation could be dangerous in case heavy floods during the upcoming monsoon season.

According to the sources, the issue was raised in a meeting held at the provincial secretariat to review pre-flood arrangements in the province. All the relevant departments including the irrigation, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and others attended the meeting with the chief secretary Punjab in the chair.

It may be noted that the PMD has predicted above normal rains during the monsoon season this year. Already, the westerly waves have failed to develop a system of rains in the country for over two months, a situation leading to dry and hot spell in the country.

The irrigation department officials told the meeting that it has issued scheduled payments to improve embankments of rivers ahead of flood season. The embankments on five major rivers, including Chenab, Indus, Jhelum, Sutlej and Ravi are consisted of 1900 kilometers which are repaired before every flood season, starts by the month of June with the advent of monsoon season in the country.

The sources said the irrigation department has also carried out underground holes near embankments and a detailed inspection of wetting of embankments has also been made to avoid any untoward situation. It was pointed out in the meeting that rabbits of a katchi abadi near the embankment of a Chenab river had dug an underground hole, touching the limits of the embankment.

