Railways to outsource 24 more trains soon

Recorder Report 30 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways is going to outsource 24 more trains in near future to make the institution profitable and develop it on sustainable lines.

This was informed at a high-level meeting held at the Railways Headquarters on Friday with federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in the chair. The meeting was convened to give a presentation to the minister on business plan chalked out to enhance revenue of the organization.

The Minister while commenting on the plan of outsourcing more trains directed the officers to make the bidding system transparent. He suggested that one train should be outsourced at one time. He also directed to keep the ups and downs in fuel prices insight while entering into a contract of outsourcing.

The Minister directed that best practices of international railways systems should be studied and then best practices be adopted to make the institution profitable.

Pakistan Railways fuel prices Khawaja Saad Rafique international railways systems

