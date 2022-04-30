ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 up 0.5pc

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, driven by miners and strong quarterly earnings, with investors now focused on the Bank of England meeting next week amid concerns over the soaring cost of living.

The blue-chip index closed 0.5% higher, lifted by a 1.2% rise in shares of Dove soap maker Unilever and advances in miners.

The FTSE 100 has risen nearly 0.4% this month, helped by gains in energy majors, defensive consumer staples and pharmaceutical stocks such as AstraZeneca.

The Ukraine war, China’s COVID lockdowns and surging inflation have weighed on the outlook for the global economy, sparking volatility ahead of a widely expected move by the British central bank to raise interest rates for a fourth straight meeting on May 5.

Financial markets have fully priced in a quarter-point rise in Bank Rate to 1.0%, its highest since 2009, and investors await what the Bank of England will signal about its next moves as it seeks to tackle surging prices.

“The coming months will see the Bank of England performing a high wire balancing act between retaining credibility on inflation-targeting on the one hand and nudging the economy towards recession on the other,” said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

Smurfit Kappa jumped 4.3% after the boxmaker’s revenue and core profit both surged 33% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Pearson added 1.9% as the education group reiterated its full-year profit forecast after reporting underlying sales growth of 7% in the first quarter.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%, however, recorded a monthly dip of 2%. Reckitt Benckiser Group rose 0.5% as it beat quarterly sales expectations, having increased prices to offset soaring raw material costs and flat volumes.

AO World Plc tumbled 13.0%, after the electricals retailer warned of a hit to profit in the near term due to inflationary pressures and supply chain woes.

Bank of England FTSE 100 global economy Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 up 0.5pc

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories