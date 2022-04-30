KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 203,582 tonnes of cargo comprising 146,323 tonnes of import cargo and 52,259 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 146,323 comprised of 68,394 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 28,804 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 49,125 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 57,259 tonnes comprised of 35,998 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,898 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 235 tonnes of Rice, 13,628 tonnes of Talc Powder and 5,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 6958 containers comprising of 3852 containers import and 3106 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1580 of 20’s and 1129 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 07 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 836 of 20’s and 598 of 40’s loaded containers while 518 of 20’s and 278 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Friday.

Some 03 ships namely, Gulf Barakah, Amagi Galaxy and Kyoto Express have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Northern Guard, Tarlan, Teera Bhum, Noro and Viet Thuan 30-02 have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Nearly, 09 cargoes namely, Dalian, Sea Wolf, Global Star, CMA CGM Rabelais, Xin Shanghai, Safeen Pioneer, GFS Prestige and Friend-3 were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship ‘Express Athens’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 173,281 tonnes, comprising 99,406 tonnes imports cargo and 73,875 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,680` Containers (560 TEUs Imports and 2,120 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Star Columba’ & three more ships, PVT Neptune, MSC Iris and CMA CGM Rebelais Carrying Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Friday, 29th April-2022.

