WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 29, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25-Apr-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112956 0.113058 0.112738 0.112796
Euro 0.782499 0.784699 0.788719 0.794017
Japanese yen 0.005745 0.00581 0.005791 0.005738
U.K. pound 0.930341 0.93329 0.939532 0.939172
U.S. dollar 0.746303 0.741471 0.738916 0.738895
Algerian dinar 0.005163 0.005124 0.005126
Australian dollar 0.529577 0.532302 0.533497
Botswana pula 0.061495 0.061468 0.061626 0.061698
Brazilian real 0.148951 0.147818 0.148795 0.151376
Brunei dollar 0.539003 0.538468 0.538726 0.53773
Canadian dollar 0.581731 0.57801 0.577413 0.579162
Chilean peso 0.000881 0.000875 0.000868 0.000885
Czech koruna 0.031903 0.031968 0.03229 0.032515
Danish krone 0.105144 0.105456 0.10602 0.106735
Indian rupee 0.009741 0.009675 0.009651 0.009629
Israeli New Shekel 0.22479 0.222999 0.224458 0.22452
Korean won 0.000591 0.000594 0.000593 0.000595
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43373 2.42232 2.41673 2.41666
Malaysian ringgit 0.171112 0.170199 0.169944 0.169959
Mauritian rupee 0.017293 0.017214 0.017182 0.017152
Mexican peso 0.036286 0.036221 0.0363
New Zealand dollar 0.48741 0.487221 0.489162
Norwegian krone 0.079048 0.080204 0.080529 0.081842
Omani rial 1.94097 1.9284 1.92176 1.9217
Peruvian sol 0.194047 0.193899 0.19389 0.194089
Philippine peso 0.01428 0.01419 0.014094 0.014118
Polish zloty 0.167284 0.166799 0.169987 0.171088
Qatari riyal 0.205028 0.203701 0.202999 0.202993
Russian ruble 0.010323 0.010174 0.010163 0.010072
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197044 0.197039
Singapore dollar 0.539003 0.538468 0.538726 0.53773
South African rand 0.046742 0.047062 0.04723
Swedish krona 0.07617 0.075157 0.075805 0.076957
Swiss franc 0.767131 0.768842 0.771351 0.770766
Thai baht 0.021671 0.02158 0.021641 0.021732
Trinidadian dollar 0.110495 0.109599 0.108969 0.109257
U.A.E. dirham 0.203214 0.201898 0.201202 0.201197
Uruguayan peso 0.018055 0.017891 0.018062 0.018154
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
