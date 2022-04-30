WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 29, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112956 0.113058 0.112738 0.112796 Euro 0.782499 0.784699 0.788719 0.794017 Japanese yen 0.005745 0.00581 0.005791 0.005738 U.K. pound 0.930341 0.93329 0.939532 0.939172 U.S. dollar 0.746303 0.741471 0.738916 0.738895 Algerian dinar 0.005163 0.005124 0.005126 Australian dollar 0.529577 0.532302 0.533497 Botswana pula 0.061495 0.061468 0.061626 0.061698 Brazilian real 0.148951 0.147818 0.148795 0.151376 Brunei dollar 0.539003 0.538468 0.538726 0.53773 Canadian dollar 0.581731 0.57801 0.577413 0.579162 Chilean peso 0.000881 0.000875 0.000868 0.000885 Czech koruna 0.031903 0.031968 0.03229 0.032515 Danish krone 0.105144 0.105456 0.10602 0.106735 Indian rupee 0.009741 0.009675 0.009651 0.009629 Israeli New Shekel 0.22479 0.222999 0.224458 0.22452 Korean won 0.000591 0.000594 0.000593 0.000595 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43373 2.42232 2.41673 2.41666 Malaysian ringgit 0.171112 0.170199 0.169944 0.169959 Mauritian rupee 0.017293 0.017214 0.017182 0.017152 Mexican peso 0.036286 0.036221 0.0363 New Zealand dollar 0.48741 0.487221 0.489162 Norwegian krone 0.079048 0.080204 0.080529 0.081842 Omani rial 1.94097 1.9284 1.92176 1.9217 Peruvian sol 0.194047 0.193899 0.19389 0.194089 Philippine peso 0.01428 0.01419 0.014094 0.014118 Polish zloty 0.167284 0.166799 0.169987 0.171088 Qatari riyal 0.205028 0.203701 0.202999 0.202993 Russian ruble 0.010323 0.010174 0.010163 0.010072 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197044 0.197039 Singapore dollar 0.539003 0.538468 0.538726 0.53773 South African rand 0.046742 0.047062 0.04723 Swedish krona 0.07617 0.075157 0.075805 0.076957 Swiss franc 0.767131 0.768842 0.771351 0.770766 Thai baht 0.021671 0.02158 0.021641 0.021732 Trinidadian dollar 0.110495 0.109599 0.108969 0.109257 U.A.E. dirham 0.203214 0.201898 0.201202 0.201197 Uruguayan peso 0.018055 0.017891 0.018062 0.018154 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022