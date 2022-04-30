Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
30 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 29, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 185.50 186.50 DKK 25.93 26.03
SAUDIA RIYAL 49.00 49.50 NOK 19.70 19.80
UAE DIRHAM 50.30 50.80 SEK 18.74 18.84
EURO 195.00 197.00 AUD$ 131.00 133.00
UK POUND 233.00 237.00 CAD $ 145.00 147.00
JAPANI YEN 1.40560 1.42560 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 188.78 189.78 CHINESE YUAN 28.00 29.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
