Recorder Report 30 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 29, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          185.50    186.50   DKK                 25.93    26.03
SAUDIA RIYAL         49.00     49.50   NOK                 19.70    19.80
UAE DIRHAM           50.30     50.80   SEK                 18.74    18.84
EURO                195.00    197.00   AUD$               131.00   133.00
UK POUND            233.00    237.00   CAD $              145.00   147.00
JAPANI YEN         1.40560   1.42560   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.60
CHF                 188.78    189.78   CHINESE YUAN        28.00    29.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

