At least four people were injured in a blast in Mamund tehsil, Bajaur tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday, Aaj News reported.

The police and security forces cordoned off the area.

According to DSP Gulzar Khan, the injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Khar.

The condition of two of the injured is told to be critical.

More to follow.