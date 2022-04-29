ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vitol offers Pakistan LNG at $23.13/mmbtu for May 17-18 spot cargo

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Vitol on Friday offered Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) a spot cargo sought for a May 17-18 delivery window at $23.13/mmbtu, bid documents showed, as Pakistan continued to seek fuel to meet rising local power demands as summer approaches.

Last week PLL picked up four of seven spot cargoes sought for May and June through tenders, but it did not finalise a cargo for the May 17-18 window, which returned a lowest offer of $31.77/mmbtu from Vitol, an industry source said.

PLL released a fresh tender this week for the May 17-18 window, attracting three offers: Total Energies at $25.2/mmbtu, PetroChina International at $25.23/mmbtu and Vitol Bahrain at $23.1297/mmbtu, bid documents on PLL’s website showed.

Pakistan receives bids as it seeks LNG for May-June

PLL is a public sector entity with a mandate from the government to procure LNG from international markets and manage the supply chain from procurement onwards.

Pakistan has experienced a rise in LNG consumption in recent years, particularly in its power sector as it looks to move away from oil.

Recently, however, the nation of 220 million people has again increased oil consumption after suppliers on long-term contracts have cancelled cargoes in an unstable LNG market.

The country has also been facing an acute energy shortage with government quarters reiterating that the crisis will be resolved soon.

Power load-shedding situation to improve from May onwards: Dastgir

LNG Pakistan LNG Limited PLL

Comments

1000 characters

Vitol offers Pakistan LNG at $23.13/mmbtu for May 17-18 spot cargo

Power load-shedding situation to improve from May onwards: Dastgir

MoF’s monthly outlook: High inflation could dampen Pakistan's growth prospects

Rupee rebounds, appreciates 0.13% against US dollar

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4bn, says no more sales planned

Hamza Shehbaz moves LHC once again over delay in Punjab CM oath-taking

Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia to take action against Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

India seizes documents, data from Amazon, Flipkart sellers in raids

Taliban supreme leader urges world to recognise government

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif

Read more stories