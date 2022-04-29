ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

LOS ANGELES: British comedian James Corden said on Thursday he will exit “The Late Late Show” on CBS television in 2023 after eight years as host to explore other opportunities.

Corden announced the news at an episode taping in Los Angeles. He told a studio audience that he saw the show, which he began hosting in 2015, as an “adventure” and not his “final destination” in entertainment.

“I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way,” Corden said in a clip released on YouTube. “I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

Corden was relatively unknown in the United States when he began hosting the “Late Late Show” but generated buzz with his viral “Carpool Karaoke” segments in which he sang along with stars including Adele and Lady Gaga.

The comedian’s contract was due to expire in August but he agreed to host the show for one more season that will run through spring of next year.

Corden promised his remaining shows would be a “blast” filled with sketches and surprises.

“And there will be tears,” he said. “There will be so many tears. Because this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make … I’ve never taken this job for granted.”

Corden, 43, also hosted the Tony and Grammy awards and appeared in films including the critically panned movie musical “Cats.”

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show,’” Cheeks added.

