Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif

  • Urges international community to extend all possible support and assistance to Afghanistan in combating terrorism
BR Web Desk 29 Apr, 2022

Pakistan strongly condemned on Friday the terrorist attacks that took place in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan on Thursday, urging the international community to extend all possible support and assistance to Afghanistan in combating terrorism.

"The Government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies, support and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan and particularly the bereaved families," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release.

The statement said that Pakistan believes such acts of terrorism against Afghans are aimed at "weakening the resolve of the Afghan nation in pursuit of peace, stability and progress".

The targeting of Hazara and Shia community in Afghanistan through these acts of terrorism is also a matter of serious concern, the FO stated.

"We urge the international community to extend all possible support and assistance to Afghanistan in combating terrorism and overcoming these challenges."

At least 9 killed by bomb blasts on minibuses in Afghan city

On Thursday, two bomb blasts aboard separate minibusses killed at least nine people in Mazar-i-Sharif, police said, a week after a deadly explosion rocked a Shiite mosque in the northern Afghan city. The blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif as commuters were heading home to break their dawn to dusk Ramadan fast, Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP.

“The targets appear to be Shia passengers,” he said, adding 13 people were wounded in the blasts. The Islamic State took responsibiltiy for the attack.

