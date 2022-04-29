ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Yousaf Raza Gilani to remain a senator, ECP rules

  • Election Commission says there was no direct evidence against the PPP leader
BR Web Desk 29 Apr, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled on Friday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani will remain a senator, Aaj News reported.

The ECP announced its reserved verdict and dismissed a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The commission said that the facts of the case were not presented properly and there was no direct evidence against the PPP leader.

Last year, PTI leaders Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bukhari and Kanwal Shauzab had filed a petition in the commission requesting it to stop notifying Gilani as senator following the Senate election.

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

The petition alleged that Ali Haider Gilani, Member of Punjab Assembly from Multan, was seen in a video telling some parliamentarians how to lose votes to favour his father in the Senate elections. He was also seen giving them numbers for writing on the ballot.

They said that matter was extremely important as a senator elected via corrupt practices was aspiring to become the chairman of Senate -- Yousaf Raza had contested for the office of Senate chairman at the time, but was unsuccessful as the presiding officer of the election had rejected seven votes cast in his favour.

He had received 42 valid votes, while Sadiq Sanjrani bagged 48 votes and won the election. The Islamabad High Court (IHC), had also turned down his intra-court appeal (ICA) challenging the rejections of the seven votes.

The petitioners said Gilani and his son had committed corrupt practices and deserved punishment under Section 174 of the Election Act and requested that Yousaf Raza be disqualified for violating the constitution by engaging in criminal activities with his son.

Illegal advertising contract: NAB granted time to submit reply in response to Gilani’s plea

Last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Yousaf Raza and others for alleged misuse of authority in illegal publicity campaign, causing a loss of Rs128 million to the national exchequer.

Meanwhile, in its verdict today, the ECP has ordered the District Election Commissioner to register a case against Ali Haider for corrupt practice.

Pakistan ECP Yousaf Raza Gilani

Comments

1000 characters

Yousaf Raza Gilani to remain a senator, ECP rules

Power load-shedding situation to improve from May onwards: Dastgir

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

Hamza Shehbaz moves LHC over delay in being sworn in as Punjab CM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Read more stories