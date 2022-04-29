ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian markets track Wall St rally but tech struggles

AFP 29 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: Equity markets in Asia mostly rose Friday following a positive lead from Wall Street but optimism remains at a premium as traders operate under the shadows of war, soaring inflation, US interest rate hikes and China’s lockdowns.

Technology firms were weighed by Apple and Amazon’s surprisingly downbeat earnings and warnings about the outlook, while oil dipped but held most of Thursday’s gains on a possible embargo on Russian crude.

US shares finished solidly higher Thursday to recoup losses suffered earlier in the week as investors brushed off data showing a sharper-than-expected first-quarter economic contraction and took heart on strong spending figures.

A healthy showing by Facebook parent Meta also provided a lift to Wall Street, but tech titans Apple and Amazon brought everything back down to Earth with their post-close reports.

Apple said it saw a bump in profits but warned China Covid-19 lockdowns and long-running supply chain woes could deal a $4-$8 billion blow in the next three months.

And Amazon revealed its first quarterly loss since 2015 owing to its investment in electric truck maker Rivian, then warned of continuing challenges in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, earnings expectations for Chinese giants Alibaba and Baidu have been slashed by analysts taking into account the effects of Beijing’s lockdowns as it presses on with its zero-Covid strategy.

The bad news for tech firms has been compounded by the Federal Reserve’s determination to ramp up interest rates to fight runaway inflation. The sector is susceptible to higher borrowing costs owing to its reliance on debt to drive growth.

Traders are increasingly concerned the recovery in the world’s top economy could be thrown off course, warning officials will struggle to achieve a soft landing by controlling prices while still nurturing growth.

Asian, European markets enjoy respite from heavy selling pressure

“The Fed’s record on soft landings is not that strong,” Carol Schleif, at BMO Family Office, told Bloomberg Television.

“Markets are watching very, very carefully to see if we can thread that needle.”

Still, most markets in Asia remain in positive territory heading into the weekend, with hopes China will continue its recent run of pledges of support.

“The Chinese Politburo (which meets Friday) will focus on spreading good cheer to Asian markets, so expect China to show a more pro-growth policy tone in terms of Covid restrictions, the housing market, internet regulation, and consumption boost,” said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “call for an ‘all-out’ effort to boost infrastructure for economic stability helped both (Hong Kong and mainland) market sentiment”.

“We should expect further easing to support the market,” he added but warned “significant moves are unlikely given the protracted lockdown scheduled to run through June. There is no point in throwing money at people who are scared to leave their apartment for one reason or another”.

Oil was slightly lower as demand worries caused by China’s lockdowns weigh, though the commodity continues to win support from the Ukraine war.

Thursday’s advances came as Europe discusses a gradual ban on Russian imports, with Germany – which relies heavily on energy from the country – edging towards support for a move.

Key figures at around 0230 GMT

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 20,197.69

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,983.02

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0517 from $1.0509 late Thursday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2478 from $1.2468

Euro/pound: UP at 84.29 pence from 84.25 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 130.65 yen from 130.79 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $107.00 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $104.80 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.9 percent at 33,916.39 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.1 percent at 7,509.19 (close)

Wall Street asian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Most Asian markets track Wall St rally but tech struggles

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Government asked to end riba-based banking system by 2027

Read more stories