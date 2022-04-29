CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved three development projects at the cost of Rs15.78 billion and recommended one project valued at Rs10.578 billion to the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further discussion and final approval.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by additional secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, secretary Ministry of Water Resources, secretary Ministry of Communication, secretary Ministry of Industries, chairman National Highways Authority (NHA), Members Planning Commission and other key stakeholders.

The CDWP discussed as many as seven development projects and approved three projects while one project costing Rs10.578 billion referred to the ECNEC for final approval.

The CDWP approved three development projects; (i) Torkham Jalalabad Road 2nd Carriageway, Afghanistan project at the cost of Rs10.588 billion, (ii) Establishment of 132KV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi at the cost of Rs3.601 billion, and (iii) Upgradation of Mechanical System for Sewerage & Drainage Services in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Multan at the cost of Rs1.591 billion.

The Torkham Jalalabad Road 2nd Carriageway, Afghanistan project will link the Central Asian Republics with Pakistan. This project is funded by the Government of Pakistan aimed to help the government of Afghanistan in its efforts for the Reconstruction/ Rehabilitation of roads network by constructing the additional measuring 73.668 km along the existing two-lane two-way road linking Torkham with Jalalabad.

The existing road which was also rehabilitated/ improved with the government of Pakistan funding is 7.0 meters asphalted road with 2.0 m treated shoulders on each side. The additional carriageway will consist of 7.3 meters asphalted surface with 2.0 meters DST shoulders and 1.0-meter earthen shoulder on each side as per International standards.

Establishment of 132KV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, in Karachi at revised cost of Rs3.601 billion is to provide uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP) in order to meet the power requirements of SEZ enterprises.

The Up-gradation of Mechanical System for Sewerage & Drainage Services in WASA, Multan project was submitted by the government of Punjab. WASA Multan was established in 1992 and it is providing water and sanitation facilities to population of Multan city.

The agency is responsible for operation and maintenance of 1,148 km water distribution system and 2,055 km sewerage networks. There are 15 disposal stations and 10 lift stations to collect and dispose of sewerage.

The water will be provided with the help of 84 tube wells to the people of Multan.

