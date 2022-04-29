India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

NEW DELHI: New Delhi on Thursday ruled out any formal talks with Pakistan unless India’s neighbour stops supporting “cross-border terrorism”, as a new government comes to power in Islamabad.

The recent appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan’s new prime minister has raised hopes of an easing of tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals, who have fought a series of wars since independence from Britain in 1947.

But India said there would be no negotiations unless Islamabad ensures an atmosphere of peace and diplomacy.

Pakistan rejects unwarranted reference in India-US statement

“Our stand is clear. We want an environment free of terror,” Arindam Bagchi, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters at a Thursday press conference.

Only then is dialogue possible, it “doesn’t matter what the government on the other side says.” Bagchi added that a recent exchange of letters between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Sharif were part of routine diplomatic courtesies.

“This is our valid demand and there has been no change on our stand,” he said.