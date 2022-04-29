ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX nosedives in last trading session before Eid holidays

Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange nosedived right from opening on Thursday which was last trading session before weeklong Eid holidays. Heavy selling pressure was witnessed due to investor concerns over abnormal increase in T-bill rates.

The market opened on a negative note and remained in red zone throughout the day’; however, late buying in some stocks minimized the intra-day losses.

The benchmark KSE-100 index hit 44,648.48 points intra-day low level and closed at 45,249.41 points with net loss of 283.89 points or 0.62 percent.

Trading activities; however, improved as total daily volumes on ready counter increased to 325.466 million shares as compared to 223.822 million shares traded on Wednesday while total daily traded value increased to Rs 9.290 billion against previous day’s Rs 5.583 billion.

KSE-100 stages recovery, but still ends 0.62% lower

BRIndex100 lost 41.48 points or 0.91 percent to close at 4,551.39 points with total daily turnover of 298.790 million shares.

BRIndex30 plunged by 432.08 points or 2.58 percent to close at 16,336.22 points with 209.309 million shares.

The foreign investors; however, remained net buyers of shares worth $1.481 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 56 billion to Rs 7.519 trillion. Out of total 340 active scrips, 233 closed in negative and only 93 in positive while the value of 14 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 37.497 million shares; however; it lost Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 1.68 followed by Cnergyico PK that closed at Rs 6.35, down Rs 0.44 with 34.661 million shares. Hum Network inched down by Rs 0.20 to close at Rs 7.62 with 27.431 million shares.

Nestle Pakistan and Sapphire Fiber were the top gainers increasing by Rs 74.99 and Rs 65.90, respectively to close at Rs 5875.00 and Rs 1059.50 while Pak Tobacco and Rafhan Maize were the top losers declining by Rs 51.99 and Rs 50.00, respectively to close at Rs 998.01 and Rs 11,600.00.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market nosedived right from the opening due to T-bill yields recorded 24 years high on Wednesday. The benchmark KSE-100 index traded in the red zone throughout the day as bears dominated the market and investor opted for profit selling. The session remained volatile as selling was observed across the board. On the contrary hefty volumes were observed in 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Technology (down 56.9 points), Fertilizer (down 49.5 points), Power (down 46.5 points) and E&P (down 43.7 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 110.78 points or 1.16 percent to close at 9,631.15 points with total turnover of 1.412 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 51.83 points or 1.03 percent to close at 4,987.49 points with 19.888 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 14.59 points or 0.14 percent to close at 10,083.86 points with 12.090 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index plunged by 119.88 points or 2.1 percent to close at 5,583.04 points with 13.580 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,807.33 points, down 27.37 points or 0.71 percent with 11.735 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index decreased by 80.44 points or 2.16 percent to close at 3,644.45 points with 91.691 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower on record surge in government bond yields to 14.99 percent impacting equities. Mid-session support witnessed on strong financial results in oil and banking sector and reports of $7.4 billion Saudi aid package sought by the government.

He said Pak Rupee instability and uncertainty over terms of IMF bailout program played a catalyst role in bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX foreign investors BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index Eid holidays trading session

Comments

1000 characters

PSX nosedives in last trading session before Eid holidays

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Government asked to end riba-based banking system by 2027

Read more stories