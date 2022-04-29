Illegal housing societies’ ads: PTA approached by LDA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been approached by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) pursuant to the direction issued by the Lahore High Court in a writ petition vide its order of 30th March 2022 with respect to controlling advertisements of illegal housing societies on digital/social media.

All such housing societies, operating without proper NOC of the concerned quarters, are advised to refrain from advertising the illegitimate business on social media platforms, else the PTA will initiate action as per its mandate under the law.

