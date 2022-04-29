Tesco says power pylon blown up at Shagai, supply disrupted

PESHAWAR: Some unknown miscreants blew up a power pylon of Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO’s) heavy transmission line with a sharp instrument at Shagai, according to an official statement of Tesco issued here on Thursday.

As a result, 04 towers of 132 KV Jamrud-Landikotal transmission lines collapsed at Shagai while 02 were partially damaged. Due to which power supply to 132 KV Landikotal grid station has been suspended.

Closure of the said grid station power supply has been affected to areas connected to 11KV feeders Old Sheikh Mill Khel, New Sheikh Mill Khel, Old Sedu Khel, New Sodu Khel, Pero Khel, Fatima Khel, Mir Dad Khel, Ali Masjid, Old Khyber, New Khyber, Torkham, Old Army, Landi Kotal Civil Hospital, Karmana, Old Shalman and New Shalman.

TESCO (SS&TL) Division staff has started the maintenance work of the transmission line. The repair and maintenance work will be completed as soon as possible.

On request of the Executive Engineer (SS&TL) police registered a FIR against the unknown persons.

On this occasion, Chief Executive TESCO Qazi Muhammad Tahir issued directions to the concerned officers to restore the said transmission line and complete the work on war footing basis to reinstate the power supply to Landikotal Grid Station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022