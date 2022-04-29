ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
PML-N demands proceedings under Article 6 against violators

Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has requested the federal government to initiate proceedings under Article 6 of the Constitution for not administering oath to CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

Talking to the media after the PML-N and its allied parties’ parliamentary meeting on Thursday, Malik Ahmed Khan said law would take its due course against those who are violating the constitution. He said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is also flouting the constitution and would be held accountable for this. He said they will get no trust motion approved against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as we are enjoying majority in the House.

Attaullah Tarar said the Punjab governor was not fulfilling his constitutional obligation by not administering the oath to CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz. He also accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for making mockery of law in the province for the last 27 days.

The PML-N leader claimed that the PTI and its allies had only support of 140 MPAs and realizing this situation Pervaiz Elahi postponed the Punjab Assembly session. He criticized Pervaiz Elahi for using Punjab Assembly for his vested interests. He said the PML-N enjoyed support of 197 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly.

Answering a question, he said the PML-N would honour all the decisions of the courts and Election Commission of Pakistan. He made it clear that those who are flouting the Constitution would not save them from accountability.

