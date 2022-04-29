PML-N demands proceedings under Article 6 against violators

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has requested the federal government to initiate proceedings under Article 6 of the Constitution for not administering oath to CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

Talking to the media after the PML-N and its allied parties’ parliamentary meeting on Thursday, Malik Ahmed Khan said law would take its due course against those who are violating the constitution. He said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is also flouting the constitution and would be held accountable for this. He said they will get no trust motion approved against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as we are enjoying majority in the House.

Attaullah Tarar said the Punjab governor was not fulfilling his constitutional obligation by not administering the oath to CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz. He also accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for making mockery of law in the province for the last 27 days.

The PML-N leader claimed that the PTI and its allies had only support of 140 MPAs and realizing this situation Pervaiz Elahi postponed the Punjab Assembly session. He criticized Pervaiz Elahi for using Punjab Assembly for his vested interests. He said the PML-N enjoyed support of 197 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly.

Answering a question, he said the PML-N would honour all the decisions of the courts and Election Commission of Pakistan. He made it clear that those who are flouting the Constitution would not save them from accountability.

