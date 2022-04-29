Safety, security of passengers top priority during Eid holidays: IG motorways

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani has said that on the occasion of Eidul Fitr the safety and security of passengers is the top-most priority. The NHMP will instantly take legal action against the owners and the drivers of those vehicles found violating rules. He further added that in case of overloading, under NHSO-2000, a fine of Rs5,000 and one month imprisonment can be imposed. The NHMP is trying its best to make the journey of the commuters safer.

On the occasion he said, special measures have been taken for commuters to ensure their safety, timely assistance, convenience and uninterrupted free flow of traffic. In this regard, the NHMP Regional Commanders have been directed to use all available resources to ensure timely assistance and guidance of commuters on motorways and highways, deployment of additional.

