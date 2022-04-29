ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed more than 1% higher on Thursday, led by gains in consumer stocks after strong March results from bellwether Hindustan Unilever, with positive global markets adding to the sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 1.21% at 17,245.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.23% to 57,521.06.

Both the indexes fell sharply in the previous session as news of Russia cutting gas supplies to Eastern Europe, prospects of aggressive US interest rate hikes, and worries over surging inflation and stringent pandemic-related curbs in China hurt risk appetite.

In India, Nifty’s FMCG sub-index rose 2.2%, driven by a 4.5% jump in Hindustan Unilever after the firm’s quarterly profit rose and beat analysts’ estimates.

Foreign investors are in selling mode, while domestic investors are positive and will focus on defensives like consumption and domestic growth sectors, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Shares of Reliance Industries extended gains for a third session and rose 1.5% to hover near record highs.

Late on Wednesday, the conglomerate said an investment company set up by Rupert Murdoch’s son James and former Disney India executive Uday Shankar will invest $1.8 billion in Reliance’s broadcasting business, Viacom18.

Power stocks continued to rally, with Adani Transmission, Power Grid and NTPC gaining between 2.5% and 3.1% as demand for power surged amid an intense heat wave, disrupting industrial activity.

European shares rallied in morning trade on Thursday, as forecast-beating results from companies helped set aside worries about slowing global economic growth.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto fell 1.8% and was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index after March-quarter results.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index foreign investors global markets

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Forex reserves continue to decline

Read more stories