ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Egypt bourse outperforms regional peers; Qatar eases

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Thursday, with Egypt’s blue-chip index outperforming the region, while the Qatari index was hit by Masraf Al Rayan.

Egypt’s blue-chip index jumped more than 3%, its biggest intraday gain in more than a month, with most stocks in positive territory.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the government to set a program for the private sector’s participation in state-owned assets, with a target of $10 billion annually for four years, private television channel Extra News reported on Tuesday.

Investor confidence was supported by the positive earnings and the government’s efforts to reinvigorate the economy and the stock market, said Fadi Reyad, market analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index finished 0.7% higher, with the kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank leaping 5.3%, extending gains from the previous session, when it reported a sharp rise in quarterly net profit.

Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco climbed 1.2%, rising for a third consecutive session.

Ratings agency Fitch this week revised its outlook for Aramco to “positive” from “stable”, on higher oil revenues. The Qatari index eased 0.2%, weighed down by a 5.2% slide in Masraf Al Rayan as the sharia-compliant lender traded ex-dividend. Masraf Al Rayan also reported a decline in first-quarter net profit.

However, the index’s losses were limited by gains at Gulf International Services, which jumped 10%, as it swung to a profit in the first-quarter.

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 0.8%, boosted by a 0.8% gain in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank , which reported its highest quarterly net profit helped by the sale of a majority stake in its payments business.

Dubai’s main share index closed 0.9% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties gaining 1.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.7% to 13,734

ABU DHABI up 0.8% to 10,105

DUBAI added 0.9% to 3,720

QATAR lost 0.2% to 13,591

EGYPT rose 3.1% to 11,048

BAHRAIN was up 0.9% to 2,056

OMAN down 0.1% to 4,158

KUWAIT gained 0.5% to 9,308.

Abdel Fattah al Sisi Fitch Stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Egypt bourse outperforms regional peers; Qatar eases

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Government asked to end riba-based banking system by 2027

Read more stories