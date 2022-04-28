Senator Musadik Malik takes oath as Minister of State

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered the oath of office to Senator Dr Musadik Malik as Minister of State at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by parliamentarians and senior government officials.

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

Senator Malik, who is associated with the PML-N, has joined the cabinet, which is in the fourth phase of formation. His inclusion has swelled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet to 43 members.

On Wednesday the president administered the oath to PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as federal minister, who was later notified as minister of foreign affairs. Bilawal is accompanying the prime minister on his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia.

The new cabinet reflects the political mix of PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, PML-Q, and MQM-P.